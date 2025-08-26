taylor-swift-and-travis-kelce-reveal-engagement

It’s a love story, and baby, she said yes! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged!

Videos by Suggest

In her latest Instagram post, Swift shared photos of the woodsy-like proposal, including a snapshot of a gorgeous (and large) diamond ring on that finger. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pop icon declared in the post’s caption.

No further details about the proposal were revealed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first romantically linked in late 2023, after she started attending Kansas City Chiefs games. The romance quickly made headlines, and more Swifties suddenly became fans of the NFL.

Swift has since attended nearly two dozen NFL games over the course of two seasons.

During her recent debut on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift opened up about her first date with Travis.

“He’s truly getting to know me in a way that’s very natural, very pure, very normal,” she said while explaining how their first initial conversations were more attentive than most. “Also, just the way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things.”

Swift then described Kelce as a “vibe booster” in everyone’s life that he’s in. “He’s like a human exclamation point,” she pointed out.

The “Love Story” hitmaker also revealed that she asked her now-fiancé various questions on their first date, including one about playing against his brother’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl LVII.

“I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl,” she said. “And he looked across the field, across the line of scrimmage, and saw his brother standing on the other five feet in front of him on the field.”

She further shared, “He was like ‘he didn’t even look at me.’ I now know what an insane question that was. He was like, ‘Actually, I’m on the offense and my brother’s on the offense, and I’m only on the field at the same time as the defense.'”

The pop icon admitted, “I thought everyone was on there at the same time.”

Regarding her thoughts about football, Swift said she fell in love with the sport. “I become obsessed with it. I become a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy! And my friends are like, ‘Who body snatched you? What do you mean?”

She then added, “We’re learning, I continue to learn. ”