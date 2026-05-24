Former ‘The View’ Host Mourns the Loss of Family Member

Former The View host Meghan McCain announced that her eldest brother, Douglas Shepp McCain, had passed away. He was 66 years old.

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According to an online obituary, Douglas “suddenly” died on May 20. Meghan announced the news in her latest Instagram post.

“I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain’s sudden passing,” she wrote. “He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humor, fun, and great conversation to every room. I will cherish our memories together.”

She then added, “Our prayers are with his wife, Ashley, and children, Caroline and Shepp.”

The post also featured a photo of Douglas’ adoptive father, US Senator John McCain.

John notably adopted Douglas and his brother Andy after marrying his first wife, Carol, in 1965.

Meghan’s Brother Had a ‘Long Career’ With American Airlines After Serving in the US Navy

Much like his and Meghan’s father, Douglas served in the US military. He joined the Navy after graduating from the University of Virginia in 1982.

During military service, Douglas notably spent six years flying A-6 Intruders. Following his time in the Navy, he flew planes for American Airlines.

“Doug could always be counted on to tell you what he knew and, more often than not, explain why he was right,” the obituary reads. “He secretly loved his ‘World Book’ nickname and hated that Google eventually put him out of business. He enjoyed golf and was very proud to hold the McCain family record of three holes-in-one.”

The obituary further noted, “He was a loyal friend to many and cherished each and every friendship. He was a devoted son, a loving father to Caroline and Shepp, and most recently found great joy in being Teddy’s grandfather. Doug will be remembered for his generous heart, his loyal friendships, and his unwavering love for his family. He will be dearly missed by those close to him.”

Douglas is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ashley; his daughter, Carolina McCain Hendrickson; his son, Douglas Shepp McCain Jr.; and his mother and siblings, Andy, Sidney, Jack, Jimmy, and Bridget.