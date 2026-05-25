‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Family Member Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Another one of the Chrisleys is facing legal trouble.

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TMZ reports that police in Georgia arrested Lindsie Chrisley, the daughter of Todd Chrisley, on Saturday for “suspicion of DUI.”

Details on the arrest are still murkey, though the former USA Network reality TV personality, who left Chrisley Knows Best in Season 5, has denied the allegation. Chrisley offered her side for the arrest to TMZ, though it doesn’t exactly explain what happened.

Lindsie Chrisley (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Chrisley claims she went around an animal and another car that nearly hit said animal. That somehow snowballed into a DUI arrest.

She said: “I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was.”

We’re not really sure how that explains what went down, but we’ll be sure to follow up on the story as more details become available.

Chrisley Family Run-Ins With the Law

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrisley family members are no strangers to the legal system. Todd and his wife Julie were famously convicted in a fraud scandal before President Donald Trump pardoned them in 2025. Sons Kyle and have been arrested over the years.

Police also recently arrested Lindsie’s boyfriend, David Landsman, for allegedly assaulting her.