Watch — Plane Hits Paraglider, Who Miraculously Survives

A paraglider is lucky to be alive after she was clipped by a plane — and the whole ordeal was caught on camera.

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According to Breaking Aviation News & Videos, the heart-pounding incident occurred on Saturday near the Austrian town of Zell am See.

While in the air, the paraglider was hit by a Cessna 172. Luckily, she managed to deploy her rescue parachute and land safely after the collision.

🚨 WATCH: A paraglider gets hit by a Cessna 172 near the Austrian town of Zell am See.



The paraglider was able to pull her rescue parachute and land safely shortly after the incident on Saturday.



According to police, the 44-year-old Austrian had started from Schmittenhöhe in… pic.twitter.com/HYQ7euRu57 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 24, 2026

Local police stated that the paraglider had taken off from Schmittenhöhe mountain in the direction of Piesendorf. The collision happened just as she was above Pinzgauer Hütte.

The Cessna pilot landed the small aircraft at Zell am See Airport while the paraglider, who was later identified as Sabrina, was taken to the hospital.

The pilot reportedly claimed there was no way he could have avoided Sabrina.

The Paraglider Speaks Out Following the Ordeal

Not long after the incident, Sabrina took to her Instagram to speak out.

“I actually still can’t believe that I’m sitting here typing this,” she wrote in German. “And that, aside from a few nasty bruises and some general contusions, absolutely nothing happened.”

To make the situation more real for Sabrina, it was her birthday.

Instagram users took to the comment section to share their reactions to the video.

“I expected a turbulence, and instead you provided the most visually hardcore paragliding accident of this century,” one Instagram user stated. “I can’t believe what I just watched!”

Another Instagram user wrote, “I wasn’t expecting that. Wow, glad you are safe. I guess this is the very first video of a collision between paraglider and aircraft which will go viral. The pilot should of see you and get out of your way. Please let the community know about the legal consequences. Despite the high technology, we still don’t have a globally accepted technical equipment/standard to prevent collisions like this.”

Others continued to ask what had happened to the pilot and whether he would face any consequences.