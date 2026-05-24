‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Says Her Home Is on Verge of Foreclosure, Blames Estranged Husband

A Real Housewives of Atlanta star is blaming her estranged husband for her residence being on the verge of foreclosure.

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Drew Sidora accused her soon-to-be ex, Ralph Pittman, of falling behind on mortgage payments. In recent court documents obtained by TMZ, Sidora said Pittman has a past-due balance of $25,251.07. She believes his failure to pay the mortgage was both “intentional and willful.”

She is now requesting that the court hold him in contempt and make him pay a $1,000 fine.

However, Pittman responded to Sidora’s allegations, denying he was behind on the mortgage payments. He also said that the residence was not on the verge of foreclosure.

The estranged couple married in 2014 and share two children, Michai and Aniya. Sidora filed for divorce from Pittman in early 2023. She had accused Pittman of cheating on her.

Pittman currently lives in the basement of the residence in question while Sidora lives upstairs.

The Allegations Surfaced Weeks After Sidora Was Ordered to Vacate the Residence

Sidora’s latest claim against Rittman comes just weeks after she was ordered to vacate the residence in question by May 31.

In court documents filed last month, the reality TV star said she didn’t have the “financial resources” and had not purchased another residence. She further stated that she and her oldest child, Josiah, from a previous relationship, would be “homeless” if the court order wasn’t reversed.

She claimed that Pittman’s income was three times hers and that he had agreed to joint physical custody. However, he later changed his mind and requested to become primary. He was awarded primary custody of his and Sidora’s two children.

That decision was made after it was reported that the children had been arriving at school late while under Sidora’s care.

Following the news that she was to vacate the residence, Sidora took to social media to speak out.

“While certain things are beyond my control, my focus remains on showing up every day as the best mother I can be,” she wrote. “Living in the public eye comes with challenges, but I’m choosing to move forward with grace, growth, and intention.”

She then added, “My children are my priority, and I’m committed to leading with love, peace, and positivity. There is no ill intent toward anyone just a continued focus on healing, evolving, and becoming the best version of myself.”