President Trump Slams Taylor Swift While Praising Sydney Sweeney For American Eagle Jeans Ad Campaign

As the backlash over American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney jeans ad campaign continues, President Trump finds a way to bring his arch-nemesis, Taylor Swift, into the controversy.

Upon finding out that Sweeney is a registered Republican, Trump had nothing but praise for the actress.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there,” the world leader bragged on Truth Social. “It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ’em Sydney!”

He then pointed out companies such as Bud Light and British luxury car brand Jaguar, which he dubbed as “woke” before shifting his focus to his “hate” for Swift.

“Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift,” Trump stated. “Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

President Trump went on to add, “The tide has seriously turned – Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for attention to this matter!”

Trump has been holding a grudge against Swift since she announced her support for his 2024 presidential election opponent, Kamala Harris. He previously used AI-generated photos of her fans (Swifties) supporting him during the election.

American Eagle Doubles Down About the Jeans Ad

President Trump’s hot take about Sweeney and Swift came just after American Eagle spoke out about the controversy surrounding the jeans ad.

In the ad, the “Anyone But You” actress is seen lying down while wearing a denim-on-denim outfit. “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring,” she explained as she buttons her pants. “Often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color.”

She then stated, “My jeans are blue.”

Critics quickly called out the ad, referring to what they believe are racist tones and promotions of white supremacy.

American Eagle has responded to the controversy in an Instagram post. “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.”

The retailer then added, “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Sweeney hasn’t publicly spoken out about the controversy.