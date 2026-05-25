Legendary 7-Eleven Exec Dies of Heart Failure: Toshifumi Suzuki Was 93

One of the executives behind 7-Eleven’s global rise has died.

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Toshifumi Suzuki, former CEO and chairman of 7-Eleven parent company Seven & I Holdings, died on May 18, per a company statement.

“Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (the ‘Company’) announces with deep sadness that Mr.

Toshifumi Suzuki, Honorary Advisor of the Company, passed away from heart failure on May 18, 2026,” the statement read. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the support and goodwill he received throughout his life and career. In accordance with the wishes of his family, funeral services were held privately with close family members in attendance.”

Per The Associated Press, Suzuki is credited for making 7-Eleven into the global convenience store franchise it is today. 7-Eleven’s Japanese franchises were extremely successful compared to their U.S. counterparts, with Seven-Eleven Japan eventually taking over the U.S. stories that the Southland Corporation owned.

Toshifumi Suzuki, chairman and chief executive officer of Seven & I Holdings Co., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, April 7, 2016. (Credit: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The 7-Eleven stores in Japan are often highly praised for their quality in comparision to American 7-Elevens, with the chains offering higher quality foods and more extensive services. U.S. 7-Elevens are currently adopting more and more traits of their Japanese counterparts, according to CNBC.

Seven & I Holdings and the Suzuki family “respectfully request that no condolences, telegrams, monetary contributions, gifts, or floral tributes be provided. We sincerely appreciate your understanding.” A memorial “will be held at a later date.”