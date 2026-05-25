News Anchor Dies While Hospitalized: Dan McLean Was 78

The TV news industry recently lost another longtime staple.

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Dan McLean died on April 24, per The Hamilton Spectator. McLean is best known for his time with CHCH, a.k.a. channel 11, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

McLean, 78, was the face of the station for 37 years, delivering countless major news stories to the region before his 2008 resignation. After a brief retirement and into the political world, he returned to broadcasting at the radio station Mix 106.5 FM.

Dan McLean (Credit: CHCH)

The TV personality’s cause of death is not public knowledge as of press time, but CHCH reports he was hospitalized at an undisclosed Owen Sound, Ontario, medical facility at the time of his death.

McLean’s longtime co-anchor, Connie Smith, described McLean’s passing as a “real shock,” when talking with The Hamilton Spectator.

“He was a real nice man and we grew into having a good on-air and off-air relationship,” said Smith. “He always called me Constance and the only other person who did that was my dad. I called him Daniel. We had a great time working together.”

McLean is survived by his wife Allison, two sons, two grandchildren. Dan and Allison also share another son, Robert, who previously passed away.

Per his obituary, McLean was cremated and a celebration of life is planned for a future date.