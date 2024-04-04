Source Reveals Truth About Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Marriage Amid Divorce Rumors

With divorce speculation constantly circulating, an insider reveals the truth about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the source stated that the couple, who exchanged vows in 2018, are doing “really well” despite the rumors.

“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever,” the insider said about Justin and Hailey Bieber. “They are very, very happy.”

The rumors started earlier this year. Alleged “sources’ told InTouch things between the Beauty and the Beat and the model were rocky.

“Justin is clingy,” the sources stated. “And he relies on [Hailey] so much for his emotional and psychological well-being. There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again.”

The insiders alleged that Justin and Hailey Bieber had been fighting over numerous topics, including having kids and past behaviors. “They’ve had a lot of ups and downs. Friends are surprised they’ve lasted this long.”

Hailey seemingly addressed the gossip about her marriage on social media last month. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

She described the speculations as being “made out of thin air” and “come from the land of delusion.”

“So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false,” Hailey concluded.

Justin Bieber Admitted First Year of Marriage Was ‘Really Tough’

In an April 2021 interview with GQ, Justin Bieber opened up about the first year of marriage with Hailey.

“The first year of marriage was really tough,” he admitted. “Because there was a lot of, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just a lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary..”

Justin Bieber also admitted it was hard to tell Hailey his true feelings. “You don’t want to scare them off by saying, I’m scared,’” he continued. The pop star then said he felt like he was walking on eggshells during the first year.

During the same interview, Justin said he always felt “compelled” to get married. “I just felt like that was my calling,” he said. “Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing.”

He did reassure that the couple will “eventually” have children. “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family,” he added. “That we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to.”