singer-olivia-rodrigo-takes-scary-fall-into-hole-on-stage-in-scary-video

Olivia Rodrigo took stage diving to the next level with a surprise plunge during her final Melbourne show on the Australian Guts tour.

On Monday night, the 21-year-old pop star dazzled approximately 14,000 fans at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena during her fourth and final concert in the city. She delivered her signature high-energy performance. However, she left fans in shock during a tense moment when she unexpectedly fell through a hole in the stage.

The singer was energizing the crowd, dashing across the stage with her microphone to soak in their cheers, when the surprise stumble occurred.

Fan footage posted to social media shows the harrowing moment.

Her fans gasped in horror as she vanished through a floor hatch that had seemingly been left open from a previous entrance.

Fortunately, Olivia was able to grab the edge of the stage and pull herself back up, expressing her astonishment at the unexpected fall to the audience.

Olivia Rodrigo experienced a surprising mishap on Monday night when she fell through the stage during the last Melbourne show of her Australian Guts tour. (Images via X / @baxterhumeniuk)

Though visibly shaken, she reassured her fans that she was okay.

“Oh my God! That was fun, I’m okay! Sometimes there is just a hole in the stage, Okay… where was I?” she quipped in the footage.

Olivia Rodrigo Powered Through the Goof to Continue Her Performance

In true girl-boss fashion, she swiftly recovered from the dramatic fall and continued her performance.

The pop star was a total pro, emerging from the fall to continue performing. (Images via X / @baxterhumeniuk)

Meanwhile, Rodrigo herself remixed the footage and posted it to her TikTok. “I am ok hahaha❤️,” she wrote in the comments to the post.

Of course, the demonstration of toughness and professionalism impressed her adoring fans.

“THE WAY SHE FALLS DOWN AND INSTANTLY GETS UP SAYING “OMG THAT’S FUNNY, I’M OK” IS SO ICONIC 😭,” one fan gushed in the comments to her TikTok.

Another fan added: “i laughed so hard but i hope you’re fine babe.”

Meanwhile, a third fan admitted they would’ve taken the gaffe as an excuse to lay out for the rest of the night.

“the way i would stay down there and canceled the show if this ever happened to me,” they joked.

The incident occurred during Olivia’s fourth and final show in Melbourne. She appears next in Sydney for the concluding leg of her Australian concert tour.