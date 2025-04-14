DC Superhero Actor and Girlfriend Announce Birth of First Child: Congrats to Zachary Levi and Maggie Keating

DC superhero actor Zachary Levi and his girlfriend, Maggie Keating, announced they have welcomed their first child.

Keating took to her Instagram late last week to share the exciting news. “Henson Ezra Levi Pugh,” he wrote with a white heart emoji. “Born into our world on 04/02/2025.”

Photo by Maggie Keating/Instagram

She then wrote, “Thank you for everyone’s continued love and prayers over the three of us. We can’t wait for you to meet our little man!”

Zachary Levi Previously Opened Up About Expecting His First Child

In early December 2024, Zachary Levi shared the news that he and Maggie Keating were welcoming their first child in 2025. He declared that he had always wanted to be a dad.

“I’ve always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey. That the best years of my life would be on the other side of finally being a father.”

However, to achieve his dream of starting a family, Levi said he had to make some “shifts” in his life. He noted that those “shifts” came down to loving and valuing himself more.

“Prioritizing my own health physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually,” he continued. “And lo and behold, immediately things started to manifest for the better.”

He then pointed out that during his “shifts,” he met Keating. He described her as a wonderful woman on the same journey of self-discovery and love. She was also ready to step into a new and amazing chapter of life with him.