Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing Duet With Musical Inspiration Sheryl Crow In Latest Video

Good 4 U? Good for us! Olivia Rodrigo recently dropped a duet with iconic singer Sheryl Crow.

On Friday, September 19, Oliva Rodrigo teamed up with Sheryl Crow to perform “If It Makes You Happy” at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennesee. The Bluebird Cafe is an acclaimed songwriter performance space where the “heroes behind the hits” perform their songs. In fact, Bluebird Cafe is the venue where songstress Taylor Swift was discovered.

Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow singing “If It Makes You Happy” at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/OfUjEMtytI — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 30, 2023

The “Vampire” singer, 20, shared the heartfelt moment she and Crow, 61, sang the chorus on Instagram.

Rodrigo captioned her carousel post, “pinch me! sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow !!!! what an honor!!!! ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹”

In addition to the video, Rodrigo shared a snap of the duo sitting side by side at a hair salon reading magazines. Rodrigo wore coffee-colored patterned pants, a matching vest, and a trendy pair of black loafers. Sheryl sported an all-black outfit with a pair of chic buckle-adorned biker boots.

Luckily for the ex-Disney Channel star, the feeling of adoration is mutual. Crow took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts and reshared Rodrigo’s hair salon photo.

“Funnest day ever with the amazingly brilliant @oliviarodrigo. What a talent!! And the loveliest young woman! 💕” the “Soak Up The Sun” singer wrote.

Fans of both Crow and Rodrigo couldn’t get enough of the singer’s duet.

One fan commented on Crow’s Twitter post, “Looks like all you two wanna do is have fun! ❤️ that song!”

“I’m so proud of you love @oliviarodrigo 💜 Congratulations. You sounded so good,” another user commented.

Crow and Rodrigo’s recent duet wasn’t the first time they’ve taken the stage together. The pair first met in March 2022 when Crow presented the Woman of the Year award to Rodrigo at Billboard’s Women in Music event.

As reported by US, Rodrigo said she was a “massive fan” of Crow during her acceptance speech.

She continued, “It’s not always easy being a young woman in the music industry, but I’ve found so much strength from the female songwriters who have come before me and paved the way and opened doors for so many young women like me.”