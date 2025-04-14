prince-william-breaks-from-king-charles-with-latest-legal-move

Breaking from his father, King Charles, for once, Prince William has decided to hire the former lawyers of his late mother, Princess Diana, to handle his legal business from now on.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William has turned to the late Lord Mishcon’s Mishcon de Reya legal firm to act for him and his family from now on. His father’s attorneys, Harbottle & Lewis’ partner, Gerrard Tyrrell, previously represented him.

A source close to the situation revealed, “William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father’s lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson declined to comment on the situation. However, the decision is considered the “talk” of legal circles.

Princess Diana’s attorney, Lord Mischon, who died in 2006, famously met with senior Metropolitan Police officers the month after the late royal’s death. During that meeting, he read his typed-up account of Princess Diana talking about the divorce from then-Prince Charles.

Princess Diana allegedly told Lord Mischon she thought she would be killed in a staged car crash. Lord Mischon told the officers he had written the type-up account recording of Princess Diana, stating that “efforts would be made, if not to get rid of her by some accident in her car, such as a pre-prepared brake failure.”

She also believed the “accident” was to see that she was “so injured or damaged as to be declared unbalanced.”

However, the conversation between Lord Mischon and the senior Metropolitan Police officers was not disclosed until six years after Princess Diana’s shocking 1997 death in Paris. Lord Mischon’s typed-up account of his meeting with Princess Diana was placed in a safe in 1997. It was discovered in 2003.

Sources Say Prince William Wants to ‘Do Things Differently’ From His Father, King Charles

Meanwhile, a source close to Prince William revealed that the future King wants to branch out from his father, King Charles.

“William wants to do things differently from his father,” the insider told the Daily Mail. “And wants to be seen to do them differently.”

Anthony Julius, who represented Princess Diana as a Mishcon de Reya partner, is still with the firm. He previously worked with Prince William as one of the founding trustees of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund. Julius was also vice president until its closure in 2012.