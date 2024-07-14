shannen-doherty-spotted-smiling-while-out-with-friends-in-final-photos-before-death

In the final public photos taken before her death on Saturday, Shannen Doherty was seen smiling with friends.

On June 16, the actress was seen leaving Kristy’s waterfront restaurant in Malibu, California, Page Six reported. She was accompanied by her longtime friend Chris Cortazzo and another female companion.

The spirited threesome seemed to be in high spirits. In one image, Cortazzo even had his arm wrapped around Doherty.

The outlet shared images of Doherty enjoying time with friends shortly before her passing on X (formerly Twitter).

Shannen Doherty smiled while out to dinner with friends in Malibu in last public photos before death https://t.co/o3KJmf9flW pic.twitter.com/dcYF3sOpWH — Page Six (@PageSix) July 14, 2024

Indeed, Shannen Doherty kept her optimism about her cancer treatments until her death yesterday at age 53.

Shannen Doherty Kept Her Optimism Through Her Ongoing Cancer Treatments

On the June 25th episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, the Heathers star opened up about her ongoing cancer treatments.

“I have no idea how long I’m going to be on the chemo for,” she revealed at the time. “I have no idea if it’s going to be, you know, three months or if it’s going to be six months. Or, if we’re, you know … if after three months it’s not working, if we’re going to change again.”

She explained that neither she nor her doctors could foresee the specifics of her cancer treatment plans.

Shannen Doherty Admitted Her Treatments Were ‘Scary’ in Her Last Podcast Before Her Death

“And it’s scary. It’s like a big wake-up call,” Doherty admitted. “At the same time, I got to say, there is some positivity there. And the positivity is that because my molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently, it means there’s a lot more protocols for me to try.”

Despite this, Doherty said she felt hopeful about the treatments, noting the significant increase in protocols now in place.

Doherty lost her years-long battle with breast cancer yesterday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” a statement from Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane began.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” the statement concluded.

Jason Priestley, 54, honored his on-screen sibling in an Instagram post. He shared a nostalgic photo of himself being embraced by Doherty on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen,” Priestly wrote alongside the snap. “She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”