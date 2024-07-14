Shannen Doherty, ‘Charmed’ & ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star, Dies at 53

Beloved actress Shannen Doherty has tragically died after a battle with breast cancer. She was 53 years old. Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the news of her passing in a statement to PEOPLE.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” the statement began.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” the statement concluded.

Shannen Doherty Dies at 53

Shannen Doherty first announced that she had breast cancer in 2015. Back in 2017, she announced that her cancer had returned after going into remission.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” Doherty stated. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

Doherty was very open about her battle with breast cancer. She shared glimpses into her life on social media.

