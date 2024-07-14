Shannen Doherty’s ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Costars Pay Tribute After Her Death at 53

Shannen Doherty is fondly remembered by her Beverly Hills, 90210 costars following her death at the age of 53. Doherty received heartfelt tributes from her former ’90s series co-stars after losing her battle with cancer on Saturday, July 13. Doherty played Brenda Walsh on 90210 from 1990-1994.

On Sunday, July 14, Jason Priestley, 54, paid tribute to his on-screen sibling in an Instagram post. He shared a throwback snapshot of himself being embraced by Doherty on the set of 90210.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen,” Priestly wrote alongside the image. “She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Brian Austin Green, 50, a fellow 90210 alum, also expressed his gratitude for Doherty’s love on his Instagram Stories. “Shan. My sister… You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you,” he wrote.

Image via Instagram / Brian Austin Green

Other ‘90210’ Cast Members Pay Tribute to Shannen Doherty Following Her Death

“So young – so sad,” 90210 costar Gabrielle Carteris wrote on Instagram. “May you RIP Shannon [sic]. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you,” the 63-year-old added.

Of course, Carteris is referring to their former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry, who passed away at age 52 after suffering a stroke in 2019. Doherty and Perry reportedly maintained a close friendship beyond the show.

After Perry’s passing in 2019, Doherty made a guest appearance on his show Riverdale. “I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mark Espinoza, 64, who played Jesse Vasquez, Andreas’s husband, also honored her on Instagram.

“Another day, another great loss. Far too young to leave this plane. Shannen played a witch in Charmed but she was actually a warrior and fought like one to live. She’ll always be #brendawalsh to me and I’ll be forever grateful our paths crossed on this journey. Rest in peace dear Shannen… the skies at night are brighter for your presence among the stars. #90210.”

“Shocked and saddened by [the] news of Shannon Doherty’s death,” Doherty’s onscreen mom, 76-year-old Carol Potter wrote. “What a journey she has been on! Gone too soon. Throughout, she stayed true to herself and gave us an example of courage and perseverance in facing her own death. May she rest in peace.❤️🙏”