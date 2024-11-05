Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files for New Gag Order, Cites Grand Jury Witness Interview Outside Courthouse

A little over a week after a judge rejected Diddy’s first gag order, the rap mogul’s legal team has filed yet another request to silence others involved in the case.

According to TMZ, Combs’ legal team made the request, citing one grand jury witness who has continuously gone to the press with information they have.

Diddy’s lawyers filed the gag order documents on Sunday, Nov. 3, and asked the judge to expedite the process. This is due to the witness, identified as Courtney Burgess, who has done multiple interviews.

Burgess, alongside his attorney, Ariel Mitchell, spoke to TMZ outside the courthouse last week. Mitchell told the media outlet that Burgess was called to testify in the case. This is because he has or has seen inappropriate videos of Diddy and his celebrity friends.

The alleged witness has told several media outlets the same thing.

However, Diddy’s legal team continues to deny Burgess’ allegations, claiming what the witness claims is untrue and “defamatory.”

The now disgraced rapper’s attorneys further stated that by not treating Burgess’ claims as an “extortion scam,” they believe the federal government is “fueling” online conspiracies. They also believe the claims make it difficult for Diddy to receive a fair trial.

The government has been investigating him for nearly a year for sex parties, known as “Freak Offs,” which allegedly involved minors.

TMZ further reports that the rapper’s legal team claims the parties never involved men, minors, or parties. However, the team cites information from a particular media outlet’s articles that state the “Freak Offs” involved “men” and “parties.”

Diddy was arrested and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. He is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial will begin in May 2025.

Diddy’s Children Wish Him a Happy 55th Birthday

Meanwhile, Diddy celebrated his 55th birthday behind bars on Monday, Nov. 4. His son, Justin Dior Combs, shared a video of him talking to his children by phone.

“I love y’all so much. I can’t wait to see y’all,” Diddy told his children.

He then stated, “I just want to say I’m proud of y’all, especially the girls.’

Diddy further told his children, “I mean all of y’all but just for being strong. Thank y’all for being strong and thank y’all for being by my side, supporting me. I love y’all. I got the best family in the world. My birthday. I’m happy. Thank y’all for giving me this call. I love y’all.”

His seven children, Quincy Brown, Justin, Christian (King), Chance, Jessie, D’Lila, and Love, were present for the phone call.

After telling Diddy they loved him, the Combs children stated they would see him “in a couple of days.”

Diddy didn’t have the luxurious birthday meals he is accustomed to. The rapper reportedly had cereal, fruit, and breakfast cake for his first meal of the day. At lunch he had pasta with marinara sauce, meatballs, and a garden salad. For dinner, he had the option of chicken or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots.