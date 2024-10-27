Judge Slaps Feds With Gag Order in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Case

It has been recently reported that a judge has slapped the feds with a gag order who were suspected of leaking information about the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case.

According to The New York Post, Diddy’s lawyers had initially asked for a gag order. This came after The Post released quotes from a federal law enforcement source. Along with these quotes, The Post also exclusively received “a trove of video files and documents” pertaining to the Diddy case.

In the article, the source says, “It’s sick sh-t.” He continues, “Look if this were just him having sex parties with a bunch of horny adults, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. That’s perfectly legal. But that’s not what we’re talking about. This man is a predator.”

On Friday, Judge Arun Subramanian issued an order that warned federal prosecutors. It told them to “follow existing laws barring them from releasing any grand jury information or other non-public information that could impact a fair trial.”

Subramanian wrote, “Those remarks – if made by an agent involved in the investigation or prosecution of this case – are plainly improper.”

Judge Says Leaked Info Could Interfere With A “Fair Trial”

In the article by The Post, they added a few other statements from the federal law enforcement source. Also included were some details about the documents. Subramanian made it clear that the order was to ensure that the leaked info did not interfere with the trial.

He writes, “To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far. As the court has made no findings at this juncture relating to (Diddy’s) allegations that information related to the case has been leaked.”

He continues, “The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens. From now on that would interfere with a fair trial. The Court will take appropriate action for any violation of the rules.”

Combs was arrested in September and is currently facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The rapper has pleaded not guilty, so far, to all of the charges.