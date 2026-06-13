Big Update in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Another anonymous tip prompted a massive new search in Mexico for Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared in February.

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According to the New York Post, the group Buscando Corazones Nogales, which works to locate missing people, received an anonymous tip this week that Guthrie was in an unmarked grave near the border.

This latest tip is one of several hopeful leads in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today Show personality Savannah Guthrie. She was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, 70 miles north of the border city of Nogales.

Local reports say the group searched the area provided by the anonymous source, where they had previously found 25 unmarked graves. However, the search for Guthrie came up empty. Despite this, the group insisted they would continue searching the area for Guthrie and any other missing people.

NBC host Savannah Guthrie and mother, Nancy Guthrie, in 2023. (Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

The search area, known as “Mariposa,” is northwest of Nogales. The group searched deeper into the area than they had when they initially found 25 unmarked graves earlier this year.

“We received an anonymous call telling us that the woman’s [Guthrie’s] remains were in the Mariposa area… in a grave over a stream,” Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, head of Buscando Corazones Nogales, explained, per The Post.

The Sonora State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons also joined the effort, with municipal and state officials providing security.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie or the arrest of her kidnappers. Meanwhile, the Guthrie family has added a separate $1 million reward.