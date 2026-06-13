66-Year-Old Country Music Legend Stricken With ‘Serious Infection That Required Hospitalization’

A ’90s country music hitmaker has been hospitalized with a serious infection, forcing him to postpone several upcoming shows.

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“Just Call Me Lonseome” singer Radney Foster and fellow country artist Kelly Willis revealed Foster’s hospitalization in a joint Instagram post earlier this week.

The post announced that Foster and Willis’s shows for this weekend will be rescheduled as the 66-year-old Texas native focuses on his recovery.

“We’re sorry to announce that the Radney Foster/Kelly Willis shows this weekend are being rescheduled,” their post read. “Radney is recovering from a serious infection that required hospitalization. While he is improving and has been released from the ICU, his doctors have advised him to take time away from the road to focus on his health.”

The postponed shows were part of a tour with singer-songwriter Kelly Willis, where the duo blended songs from their respective catalogs. Earlier this year, they performed collaborative pieces like “The One They Call,” which was inspired by a songwriting project with military veterans.

Fans and Fellow Country Music Artists Rally Around Radney Foster Following Hospitalization

Of course, fans and fellow country artists took to the comments section to rally behind Radney Foster as he recovers.

“Oh Lordy, get better, Radney,” one country fan wrote. “Lifting Radney up in prayer 🙏🏼” another fan offered. “Take good care of yourself, Radney! We need you, Dude!” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, singer Lyle Lovett wrote, “Feel better, Radney!”

“Back to 100 percent in no time, much love, Rad!” rising country artist Trent Cowie added.

Radney Foster performs in 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Foster began a successful solo career in the early 1990s. His album Del Rio, TX 1959 produced several hits, including “Nobody Wins” and “Easier Said Than Done.” Foster is also a respected Nashville songwriter. He’s penned songs for artists like Keith Urban, The Chicks, and Hootie & the Blowfish.

So far, Foster has provided no further details about his recovery. Here’s hoping he’s well again and performing ASAP.