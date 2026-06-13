McDonald’s Is Teasing Fans Again With This Limited-Edition Dessert

Ah, those were the days. A satisfying McDonald’s meal capped off with a heavenly dessert… until the fast-food giant snatched it away like a thief in the night, leaving a fried pie-shaped hole in our hearts.

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However, like a culinary ghost from the past, the burger behemoth has brought back its iconic fried apple pie to haunt our taste buds once more… but only for a limited time.

Indeed, junk food guru Snackolator took to Instagram earlier this week to alert fellow McDonald’s dessert aficionados of the pie’s return.

“McDonald’s is ringing in America’s 250th with the return of FRIED Apple Pie, and it’s dropping in two weeks!” the influencer wrote alongside a festive image of the beloved dessert. “Starting June 22nd you’ll be able to FINALLY get that crispy, flaky FRIED Apple Pie from @mcdonalds for a limited time!”

Snackolator also took a shot at McDonald’s current apple pie offering… which is baked.

“While these are available, you won’t be able to get the current baked apple pie, but who would choose baked over fried anyway?!”

Fast Food Fans React to McDonald’s Bringing Back Beloved Dessert for America’s Birthday…

Of course, fast food fans took to the comments, ready to gorge on fried apple pies with a side of soft serve ASAP.

“THIS IS THE AMERICA I KNOWWWWW AND LOVE!!!” one patriotic dessert lover declared. “The world is healing,” a second fast food fan added. “Nothing says America like a fried pie!” yet another fried pie enthusiast wrote.

Other onlookers chimed in with suggestions for the fast food giant…

“WHY NOT JUST MAKE IT PERMANENT AGAIN?” one top comment read. “Make it permanent! I don’t go to McDonald’s to feel good about myself,” another McDonald’s fan echoed. “Now just start frying the 🍟 in beef tallow again, and we’ll be straight,” a third nostalgic McDonald’s lover added.

Meanwhile, the nation turns its lonely eyes to noted McDonald’s lover, President Donald Trump. Will America’s commander-in-chief enjoy a fried apple pie during his Semiquincentennial celebrations? Stay tuned.