5 Best Actors to Guest Star on ‘Full House’

Long before celebrity cameos became a sitcom staple, Full House welcomed a surprising number of talented guest stars through the doors of the Tanner family home. While the show’s core cast carried the series for eight successful seasons, several memorable visitors added extra laughs, heart, and star power along the way.

Videos by Suggest

Here are five of the best actors to guest star on Full House.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar delivered one of the show’s most memorable appearances when he visited young Michelle Tanner in Season 8, Episode 16.

The NBA icon played himself and helped create a storyline that blended comedy with an inspiring message. His towering presence and willingness to poke fun at himself made the episode an instant standout.

Kirk Cameron

At the height of his fame from Growing Pains, Kirk Cameron appeared as a charming cousin of D.J.’s boyfriend Steve Hale in Season 1 Episode 18.

Cameron’s appearance generated plenty of excitement among young viewers and gave fans a rare crossover moment featuring one of television’s biggest teen stars of the era.

Suzanne Somers

Television veteran Suzanne Somers brought her trademark charisma to the series when she appeared as herself in Season 7 Episode 19.

Already famous for her work on Three’s Company, Somers added extra celebrity sparkle to the Tanner family’s world and demonstrated why she remained one of television’s most recognizable personalities.

Little Richard

Rock-and-roll pioneer Little Richard turned his guest appearance into a scene-stealing event in Season 7, Episode 23.

Playing Denise’s energetic uncle, the music legend filled the episode with humor, personality, and his unmistakable larger-than-life style. Few guest stars matched his ability to instantly command attention whenever he appeared on screen.

Phyllis Diller

Comedy icon Phyllis Diller brought decades of experience and impeccable comic timing to her appearance on the sitcom in Season 1, Episode 16.

Known for her distinctive voice and fearless humor, Diller fit perfectly into the show’s family-friendly comedy while adding a touch of old-school television greatness.

Decades after the series finale, many of these appearances remain fun surprises for viewers revisiting the classic sitcom.