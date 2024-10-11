Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Says ‘Food’ Is Worst Part of Star’s Life in Prison

It seems prison cuisine is not quite up to the sophisticated palate of veteran rapper, mogul, and baby oil aficionado Sean “Diddy” Combs.

During a court session on Thursday, October 10, Combs’ trial for sex crime charges was scheduled for May 5, 2025.

Combs’ attorneys claim that the most challenging aspect of his time in prison for the “Bad Boy For Life” hitmaker is the food he is being served.

Yesterday, Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, spoke to reporters outside of a federal courthouse in Manhattan after the status conference. When asked how the 54-year-old was holding up in the clink, Agnifilo noted one thing in particular.

“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” Agnifilo said.

The Prison Food Items Reportedly on Diddy’s Menu Are a Far Cry From His Usual Lavish Lifestyle…

Indeed, Diddy’s prison menu is a far cry from the sort of lavish dining experiences he’s grown accustomed to over the past thirty years. In fact, Combs’ current facility, Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, has something of a retirement home schedule.

Reportedly, prison food served at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (pictured) is rough for Diddy. (Photos by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images and Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

According to People, Diddy’s typical day in prison begins at 6:00 a.m., featuring a breakfast of cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake.

During the weekdays, lunch is served at 11:00 a.m., followed by dinner after the 4 p.m. headcount. The weekday lunches primarily feature main courses such as hamburgers, baked fish, and beef tacos, while weekends delight with scrambled eggs and biscuits.

At dinner, the menu features options such as chicken fajitas, pasta, and roast beef. Additionally, the prison offers “heart-healthy” options. These offerings include vegetarian selections like lentils, tofu, and baked beans.

A Former Rival and Fellow Inmate Offered Diddy Some Wise Prison Food Advice

Meanwhile, Diddy’s former rap rival and fellow inmate, former Death Row Records exec Suge Knight had some prison food pro-tips for Diddy.

Suge Knight had some prison food pro-tips for Diddy… (Photos by Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images and Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

Knight, who is currently serving 28 years in California for voluntary manslaughter, told Chris Cuomo on NewsNation recently that Diddy should go kosher.

“Maybe he should get on the Jewish diet because the kosher meals is way better than the food somebody else is making for you,” Knight explained. “At least they gonna come hot. They gonna come sealed and you’re gonna be the one to open them. That’s very important.”

During his court appearance on Thursday, Combs, dressed in tan prison attire, remained still and gazed straight ahead. As he exited the holding cells, he acknowledged his relatives in the gallery with a wave and embraced his lawyers.