Suge Knight Says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Is Not Safe in Jail

Former Death Row Records exec and connoisseur of jails Suge Knight strongly believes the clink isn’t a safe place for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Of course, Knight and Combs have been at odds dating back to the 90s, with Diddy (then Puff Daddy) doing his best to usurp Death Row’s rap supremacy with his label, Bad Boy Records. Tragically, the beef between the East Coast/West Coast factions possibly led to the deaths of their most high-profile stars, Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace).

Despite their shared history of bad blood, Suge extended an olive branch when weighing in on Diddy’s recent arrest. Last night, Knight told Chris Cuomo on NewsNation that he doesn’t “jump up and cheer for no Black man going to prison or any other human being going to prison.”

That said, Knight, who is currently serving 28 years in California for voluntary manslaughter, didn’t mince words about how jail would go for Diddy.

“I mean, one of the things is this: I don’t care who you are, prison and jail is a negative environment,” Knight told Cuomo. However, Suge believes Diddy’s fame alone will make him a prime target.

“Somebody can do something to him and get a name for themself, they gonna actually do it,” Knight continued. “Or if they can do whatever they feel they gotta do to prove themself.”

Suge Knight Gives Diddy Helpful Pointers for His Jail Stay

Still, he offered a bit of grim hope for the besieged rapper and mogul.

“But we also gotta learn… We gotta learn from our mistakes. Everything don’t have to be a mistake, you gotta better yourself. But we all know what we signed up for in life.”

Cuomo pressed Knight as to whether he believed Diddy was in danger. In response, Knight advised Diddy to be careful about his words while behind bars.

“I don’t wanna say he’s in danger and neither should he say that,” Knight cautioned. “Because once he gets to the point where they feel he’s gonna be suicidal… you don’t have the rights to nothing: no sock, no drawers, no T-shirt, no blanket, no sheets. You’re naked in a cell as a crazy man, so he definitely don’t wanna do that.”

Suge even offered a helpful dieting tip for Diddy while he’s in the slammer: go kosher.

“Maybe he should get on the Jewish diet because the kosher meals is way better than the food somebody else is making for you,” he explained. “At least they gonna come hot. They gonna come sealed and you’re gonna be the one to open them. That’s very important.”

Diddy is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a facility known for its violence and poor living conditions. Contrary to Suge’s advice, he is reportedly under suicide watch.