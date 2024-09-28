Shocking Photos From Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Party in 2004 Resurface Online

Waiter, there’s a hair in my soup… Photos from a 2004 Diddy party reveal that his infamous shindigs could be a feast of flesh.

The recently resurfaced photos reveal accused sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs gleefully dining off a naked woman during one of his hedonistic A-lister-packed soirees.

In images obtained by TMZ, the veteran rapper and baby oil aficionado was spotted indulging in a chocolate-covered strawberry. The treat was taken directly off the body of a nude woman lying prone on a table adorned with a lavish spread of food.

A single green leaf covers the nude woman’s delicate lady flower in the eyebrow-raising snapshot. However, you can only imagine the folks in the background getting (at the very least) an eyeful of naked rump.

Diddy's Dinner: Naked Woman Buffet



The throwback photos also showcased a star-studded guest list. It allegedly included Will Smith, Diana Ross, Owen Wilson, Bruce Willis, and David Lee Roth. Not only were the attendees at the Miami skin feast high-profile, but the event was also reportedly sponsored by renowned brands MAC, Hennessy, and Microsoft.

The Resurfaced Diddy Party Photos Sharply Contrast His Current Living Conditions in Jail

Of course, these Diddy party photos are in sharp contrast to his current digs. Following his recent arrest in New York City, the besieged mogul is being housed at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Since opening in the 1990s, the facility has faced scandals, understaffing problems, and reports of unprecedented violence between inmates.

Diddy is reportedly sharing a dormitory-style room with cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried. The “Come With Me” rapper is also allegedly on suicide watch.

Meanwhile, most celebrities are keeping quiet about any association with Diddy. However, one beloved sitcom actor was quick to shut down rumors of attending Diddy parties in the past.

72-year-old Reginald VelJohnson of Family Matters fame called reports of him having an intimate encounter with the “Bad Boy For Life” hitmaker “bulls–t.”

“I don’t know that man. I’ve never met him before,” the veteran actor insisted.

The rumor was created by comedian Luce Cannon. He claimed that he witnessed Diddy and VelJohnson having a sexual encounter at a party.

VelJohnson had succinct advice for those spreading the false rumor: “Get a life.”