Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly Talked ‘Dirty’ and Wore ‘Disturbing Smile’ While Assaulting Victim

Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a drugged man at a party while smiling disturbingly and talking “dirty.”

Court documents obtained by The New York Post show that a man, referred to as “John Doe,” claims that Diddy assaulted him in a bedroom, in front of others, after his drink was drugged at a 2022 party, causing him to lose consciousness completely.

The victim asserts that after regaining consciousness, he felt a “sharp pain” in his rectum. He also realized some of his clothing was missing. Upon turning around to identify the source of the pain, he allegedly saw a naked Diddy standing behind him, reportedly assaulting him, according to the filed charges.

The lawsuit claims that “Plaintiff heard Combs ‘talk dirty’ to him and the others in the bedroom and Plaintiff recalls Combs telling him ‘[t]his is what you want,’ all while wearing a disturbing smile.”

The victim claims Combs had a “disturbing smile” on his face during the alleged assault. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

“The drugs prevented Plaintiff from fighting back or otherwise resisting Combs’ assault. Plaintiff eventually slipped back into unconsciousness,” the lawsuit adds.

The victim claims that he awoke alone the next morning in the room. A member of Combs’ security then entered, handed him his clothes, and told him to get out.

The New Disturbing Allegation is One of a Slew of Lawsuits Filed Against Diddy

The graphic allegations were revealed in the latest series of civil lawsuits filed against the rapper in Manhattan on Tuesday.

One of the lawsuits was filed by a woman who alleged she was just 18 at the time of the assault. The incident occurred in 2001 outside a Halloween party in NYC. She claims that a member of Diddy’s security team escorted her to a limousine. There, Combs and six other guards were waiting.

Like many other accusations, the woman claimed Combs gave her a drink that made her dizzy. She said Diddy then forced her to perform oral sex on the men, including himself. She also mentioned that Diddy sprayed champagne on her. He wouldn’t let her leave until she complied.

Diddy’s legal team calls the lawsuits “shameless publicity stunts.” (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The civil lawsuits are part of a series of allegations against Combs following federal sex trafficking charges filed in September.

Combs’ legal team has consistently dismissed the civil lawsuits, primarily led by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, as “shameless publicity stunts.”

“In court, the truth will prevail: That Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor,” Diddy’s legal time told The Post.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, is scheduled to stand trial next May. He is currently being held without bail in federal custody in Brooklyn.