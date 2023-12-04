Ryan Reynolds Trolls Travis Kelce in Edited Blake Lively And Taylor Swift Pic

Ryan Reynolds certainly has a unique sense of humor.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34, was Ryan Reynolds’ unsuspecting victim of hilarious teasing through social media. This wouldn’t be the first time the 57-year-old Deadpool actor has played a silly prank on one of his many celebrity friends.

Reynolds shared an obviously edited image portraying Kelce and himself in an embrace after he playfully altered a photo originally featuring Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, 33, and his wife Blake Lively, 36, at the London premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The original picture showcased long-time friends Swift and Lively dressed in gorgeous gowns for the event. In the edited version, Reynolds’ face was photoshopped on Lively’s, and Kelce’s on Swift’s.

“I feel like I should remember this,” The Red Notice actor captioned the post.

It was silly, but still a funny way of showing ‘Traylor’ his support.

In her post about the November 30 event, Lively celebrated the star-studded night and praised Swift, who recently released her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The Savages actress posted a supportive message emphasizing the importance of women uplifting each other instead of being pitted against one another.

She wrote, “When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

Lively concluded, “All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine. ✨👽✨”

Swift also shared her experience at the event, posting a carousel of images with the caption, “Got invited to London by The Queen…✨👑✨ Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!”

It’s worth noting that Beyoncé attended Swift’s Eras Tour movie premiere in Hollywood back in October. Seeing the “Bad Blood” singer come full circle to support Beyoncé’s premiere is a classic display of friendship and fellowship.

Needless to say, Blake Lively is absolutely right. There’s no need for talented people to feud with each other.

