Beyoncé’s Mom Hits Back At Critics Accusing Her Daughter Of ‘Skin Lightening’

Tina Knowles Lawson has had enough. Here’s what she has to say about the “bozos” who keep criticizing her daughter.

Tina Knowles Lawson, mother of famous R&B singer, Beyoncé, clapped back on Instagram after seeing posts attacking her daughter’s recent change in appearance.

The “Halo” singer left fans in a state of shock when she flaunted luscious long platinum locks at the star-studded L.A. premiere of her Renaissance concert film.

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant [self-hating] racist statements about her lightening her skin and wearing platinum hair [and] wanting to be white,” Lawson began.

“She does a film, called Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?”

The disgruntled 69-year-old then called out a reporter who apparently contacted Beyoncé’s hairstylist “”to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it.”

“Well that made, my blood boil,” Lawson added, “that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her Blackness.” She then went on to express her disappointment that “some Black people…on social media” were ignorant to the fact that “Black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James day.”

“I am sick and tired of people attacking her,” Beyoncé’s mom said. “Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent, and resilience […] here you sad little haters come out the woodwork.”

PHOTO: KEVIN MAZUR/WIREIMAGE

Afterwards, Lawson admitted that her oldest daughter will be “pissed” at her for addressing her so called fans on social media, but she was simple tired of the backlash.

“I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up and promotes Black women and underdogs at all times.”

Celebrities such as Issa Rae, Octavia Spencer, and Cynthia Erivo also chimed in to support Lawson.

It goes without fail that mothers are going to always protect their young, no matter how old they get.