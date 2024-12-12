Driver Crashes Through Car Dealership Wall After Being Denied a Refund in Wild Video

An enraged Utah man crashed his car into a dealership after being refused a refund for mechanical problems with the vehicle he had bought earlier that day.

Michael Lee Murray, 35, purchased a used Subaru Outback for $4,000 on Monday morning from the Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne dealership in Sandy, a city within the Salt Lake City metro area, per Fox 13 News.

However, Murray later felt there were some major issues with the vehicle and that he’d been duped. He returned to the dealership demanding a refund, which they denied him. As the disgruntled customer left the business, he reportedly declared that he was going to crash his new (to him) car into the dealership.

Shocking footage showed Murray making good on his alleged threat. In the clip, he slammed through the glass doors of the business, wiping out a desk inside in the process.

In the footage, the irate man then stepped out of the vehicle.

“I told you motherf****rs! I told you!” Murray yelled.

He then stomped over the broken glass, took off his jacket, and left through the shattered front doors of the building.

A hapless employee urged co-workers to call the police. Meanwhile, other employees quickly approached the Subaru to turn off its engine. Murray, looking upset, could be seen pacing outside the building as the video concluded.

The Irrate Customer Claimed He Was at His ‘Breaking Point’ Before Crashing His Car into the Dealership

According to police, approximately seven salesmen were gathered near the front door when Murray drove through.

“I was actually just outside the building, but the noise, you can imagine, was a big bang and a lot of scrambling employees, and there was a lot of shuffling going on the last minute before the customer rammed through the front door,” manager Tyler Slade recalled to Fox 13.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. However, the dealership suffered about $10,000 in damages.

Meanwhile, Slade claimed that the company had reportedly offered Murray either a refund or an alternative vehicle before he drove into the front of the building.

Murray was arrested and faced charges of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and economic disruption, as indicated by jail records. He was released from custody on Tuesday.

After his release, Murray shared his thoughts with Inside Edition. He explained that the frustration of being denied a refund pushed him over the edge.

“I was just really angry, upset about my money,” Murray told the outlet. “I guess I just hit a breaking point.”