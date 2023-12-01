Predicting The Future? Ex-Chiefs QB Shares Old Photo With Taylor Swift—Fans Go Wild

In an unexpected turn of events, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel has found himself in the middle of the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift phenomenon.

Having retired in September after a 14-season career, Chase Daniel is now bracing himself for an unexpected spotlight that has emerged from an encounter with Taylor Swift back in 2015, as reported by the New York Post.

The story began when Swifties, devoted fans of Taylor Swift, dug up a past photo of Chase Daniel and his wife Hillary posing with Taylor Swift during her “1989 Tour.” Daniel, who played a pivotal role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory from 2013-15, had gifted Swift a personalized No. 89 Chiefs jersey during a backstage meeting on September 23, 2015.

The #Swifties found this post & are circulating it…my life is about to change. https://t.co/SwdBDcrwKr — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) November 28, 2023

Reposting the memorable photo on social media, Daniel shared his anticipation, stating, “The #Swifties found this post & are circulating it… my life is about to change.” While some users questioned the authenticity of the image, Daniel reassured them that the encounter was indeed “real.”

Daniel had previously expressed his gratitude to Swift for hosting him and his wife at the concert, sharing the same snapshot on his Instagram page in 2015 and humorously remarking, “maybe I predicted the whole thing,” referring to Swift and Kelce’s whirlwind romance that has since become a pop culture phenomenon.

Daniel’s Connection With Swift Doesn’t Stop At His Photo With Her—

—He also appeared on the Chasin’ It podcast with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Trey Wingo.

During the podcast, the trio discussed the unexpected frenzy surrounding his relationship with Swift.

Kelce admitted, “I had no idea, man. You can’t tell me that anyone else did either. But I can’t be mad about how it’s all played out, I will say that.”

The saga continued after Kelce and Swift officially confirmed their relationship in October, stepping out hand-in-hand in New York City. As Chase Daniel finds himself inadvertently thrust back into the limelight, the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift effect continues to capture the attention of football fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike.