Taylor Swift Has Message For Her Fans After Swifties Throw Bras At Her Onstage In Argentina

During the final night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, the singer was forced to crack down on fans throwing their bras on stage.

According to Parade, Swifties have long known that the “Cruel Summer” singer doesn’t like having things thrown her way. Swift previously expressed her feelings about objects going airborne on stage after accidents involving Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini occurred. Rexha was hit with a cell phone on stage, while Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet.

So, when Swift’s Buenos Aires show got a little too rowdy, the singer very gently reminded her fans to not launch “presents” onto the stage.

In a video shared by a fan page dedicated to the singer, Swift is seen sitting at her piano to play “Champagne Problems.” Before starting the song, she addressed the crowd’s behavior, quickly shutting them down.

“And just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries – it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” Swift explained. “Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it and I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage.”

“I love you so much!” she finished.

Taylor Swift’s BFF On Modeling For SKIMS

While Taylor Swift is dodging clothes on a stage, her new pal, Brittany Mahomes, is modeling them. Taylor and Brittany struck up a friendship after rooting for their partners together—Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Recently, Brittany and Patrick modeled for Kim Kardashian’s loungewear line, SKIMS. The brand’s holiday campaign also featured the Mahomes’ children—son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, who turned one this month, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2½.

“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in a press release, as reported by People. “I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

Brittany had just as much fun as her husband while shooting for SKIMS, commenting, “We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set.”