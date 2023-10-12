Taylor Swift Shows Her Love For Beyoncé After Her Appearance At The ‘Eras Tour’ Premiere

Beyonce made a rare public appearance at the Eras Tour premier, prompting Swift to post a heartfelt Instagram message to the singer.

Taylor Swift poured her heart out to Beyoncé after the “America Has A Problem” singer attended the premier of the Eras Tour film.

The film, premiering for the first time on Wednesday, October 11 in Los Angeles, details Swift’s experience throughout her 146-show Eras tour.

At the end of the night, Swift posted a video with Bey of the duo posing in the theater’s seats and playfully throwing popcorn.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at the ERAS TOUR film premiere.pic.twitter.com/e8XaiHA1Ou — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 12, 2023

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale 😇🙏🥹,” Swift lovingly captioned her post.

Fans of both Swift and Bey took to Twitter to express their love for the unlikely duo.

“When two mothers come together to maximize their joint slay,” one user enthusiastically wrote.

Another fan commented, “THIS VIDEO HAS STOPPED THE WORLD AND HAS BROKEN THE INTERNET”

“This will be my roman empire from now on,” a third user joked.

Bey And T-Swift’s Friendship History

Fans from the “Beyhive” and “Swifties” have pitted the two singers against each other for years. While it’s easy to assume the artists have bad blood, they’re here to prove that they’ve always had each other’s backs—especially after the 2009 VMAs incident.

During the VMAs incident, which happened 14 years ago, Swift beat Beyoncé out for the “Best Female Video” award. As a result, Kanye West stormed onto the stage while Taylor accepted her award and made his infamous “Imma Let You Finish,” speech.

Later in the evening, Beyoncé took home the “Video of the Year” award. Like the true “Queen Bey” she is, the singer let Taylor finish her original speech.

A few years later, Bey and her husband Jay Z reportedly attended Swift’s birthday bash instead of Kayne and Kim’s wedding.

Remember when Beyoncé and Jay Z attended Taylor Swift’s birthday party instead of Kanye and Kim’s wedding, still iconic. pic.twitter.com/crWIAOleBM — WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) October 9, 2022

According to Parade, one fan commented in the pair’s defense, “Let’s be clear, Beyonce doesn’t go to anybody’s anything. They probably have a stronger relationship than we will ever really know.”

Fans truly can’t get enough of Swift and Bey’s budding friendship. As for us? We just hope Swift opening up about her close friendship with Beyoncé means an iconic collaboration is soon.