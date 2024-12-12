Elton John Says the Legalization of Marijuana Was ‘One of the Greatest Mistakes of All Time’

Making it clear where he stands, Elton John stated that the legalization of marijuana was “one of the greatest mistakes of all time.”

During his Icon of the Year interview with Time, John spoke out about drug addiction and being against the legalization of marijuana in the U.S. and Canada.

He previously helped numerous celebrities with their drug addictions over the years, including being Eminem’s sponsor and orchestrating Robbie Williams’ first stint in rehab. He attempted to help George Michael as well.

“It’s tough to tell someone that they’re being an a**hole, and it’s tough to hear,” John explained while speaking about his own addiction struggles. “Eventually, I made the choice to admit that I’m being an a**hole.”

Speaking about marijuana, John said he believes the drug is addictive.

“It leads to other drugs,” he pointed out. “And when you’re stoned —and I’ve been stoned—you don’t think normally. Legalizing marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time.”

However, when asked if he feels the same way about alcohol, John struggled to answer. He then asked his husband, David Furnish, for assistance with the topic.

Furnish answered that, while alcohol is “part of the fabric of society,” there are studies that find it’s much less healthy than people believe it to be.

Elton John Said His ‘Higher Power’ Helped Him Through His Drug Addiction, Depression Struggles

Meanwhile, John reflected on his past with drugs and depression. He said that he had some spiritual help with tackling both.

“I don’t really believe in the biblical God too much, but I have faith,” John explained. “My higher power has been looking after me all my life; he’s got me through drugs, he’s got me through depression, he’s got me through loneliness, and he got me sober. He’s been there all the time, I think. I just didn’t acknowledge him.”

When asked if he wished his musical talents on his sons, John said no.

“I’ve lived an incredible life, but it’s been a hell of a life, and it’s been a slog,” he admitted. “I wouldn’t want that amount of pressure on them.”

Regarding the key life lesson he’s learned, John said there’s more to life than rock ’n’ roll.

“If people remember that we tried to change the world a little bit, we were kind, we tried to help people,” John said. “And then, apart from that, there was the music.”