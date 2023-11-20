Ryan Reynolds And Amy Smart’s ‘Just Friends’ Reunion Goes Off the Rails In ‘Stupid Ad’ For Gin Line

A blast from the past and a quirky reunion of Just Friends stars Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart has taken the internet by storm. The duo, who starred together in the 2005 holiday comedy, reunited after 18 years for an inventive commercial promoting Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin line.

In a hilarious meta twist, Reynolds and Smart took on exaggerated versions of themselves in a commercial that appeared to tease a sequel to their popular rom-com. The ad begins with the actors reprising their roles as Chris Brander and Jamie Palamino, with Smart’s character returning home after a rough day at work, holding a bottle of Aviation American Gin.

“I’ve had better days. The bar ran out of Aviation American Gin,” Smart laments. Reynolds, staying in character, mirrors her distress, exclaiming, “Oh no, that’s so bad. That’s terrible. They ran out of Aviation American Gin!”

However, things take a comedic turn when Smart, noticing the oddity of the situation, calls for a cut, expressing her discomfort with the scene. Reynolds tries to reassure her, claiming that the green screen behind them will look realistic in the final edit.

Despite multiple takes, Smart, questioning the authenticity of the scenario, becomes suspicious. She confronts Reynolds, realizing that what they’re filming isn’t a sequel but an advertisement for his gin brand.

In a funny exchange, Smart storms out, labeling Reynolds as “dirty” for the deceitful act and quipping, “You’re not my f–king hero!”

Reynolds shared the amusing commercial on social media, humorously referring to it as a “JUST FRIENDSgiving miracle” on X (previously known as Twitter), expressing gratitude to Amy Smart.

The 2005 film Just Friends centered around Reynolds’ character, a music producer, attempting to win the affections of his long-time crush. The comedy also starred Anna Faris and Chris Klein alongside Reynolds and Smart.