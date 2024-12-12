Jana Kramer’s Husband Allan Russell Says He Wouldn’t ‘Allow’ Her To Film a Sex Scene

Although Jana Kramer’s husband, Allan Russell, completely supports her acting career, there is one line he doesn’t want her to cross when it comes to being filmed.

Russell appeared on the Dec. 8 episode of Kramer’s Whine Down podcast, where the couple discussed the intense sex scene from the latest episode of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series, Yellowstone.

Russell made it clear he did not want Kramer to film any sex scenes.

“There’s no part of me that will ever, ever, ever allow that, ever,” the former professional soccer player stated. “For a man to be that close to you like that? Never.”

However, Kramer reacted to her husband’s comments by asking him how he would react if she booked a future role that required her to film intimate scenes. He then referred to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who was arrested for multiple altercations.

“I will go Tommy Lee on everyone,” he stated. “I will be phoning the producers and threatening the producers, ‘You’ll need to change that scene. This for the good of your health, you need to change the scene.’”

Kramer, meanwhile, explained that filming intimate sex scenes was “so uncomfortable” and “not sexy.”

“I’ve dated actors before that have had to do sex scenes,” she said. “It’s literally the most uncomfortable thing ever. Like when I’m giving Turtle a hand job on Entourage, it’s so uncomfortable. I’m literally taking my hand and rubbing his leg. The motion of it—it’s the most uncomfortable—it’s not sexy.”

Russell remained adamant about his feelings on the topic.

“No, I wouldn’t let you do that scene,” he insisted. “That’s not good for a marriage, that type of role. It’s not. Especially [as] a man who’s not in the acting world, it’s difficult. Therefore, that’s my opinion based on, I’m not in that world.”

Jana Kramer Addressed Filming Misunderstandings That Allan Russell Had During the Sex Scene Discussion

As they continued the discussion, Kramer attempted to clarify any filming misunderstandings Russell had. Kramer also reassured Russell that the actors were not completely naked in the scenes.

“You’re never fully naked, though,” Kramer said. Russell retorted, “You can see everything.”

“I was in my lingerie for the Gaslit one,” she pointed out.

“You don’t need to remind me,” Russell replied. “Stop bringing these things up.”

Allan ended the discussion by telling her she couldn’t “win,” so she should “not try.”

Kramer and Russell have been married since July 2024. They share one child. She was previously married to Mike Caussin, Johnathan Schaech, and Michael Gambino. She has two other children with Caussin.