Rapper Accused Of Kidnapping Fan That Asked For A Photo

A rapper, Chocolate MC, was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a fan who requested a photo. The Cuban rapper, whose real name is Yosvanis Sierra Hernandez, reportedly held the 34-year-old fan at gunpoint after they asked for a photo.

Videos by Suggest

According to Local 10, this happened in Florida on Tuesday, June 3, to the fan. He found Chocolate MC outside of Chavez Distributors at 101 Opa-locka Blvd.

Fan Asks For Photo From Rapper, Gets Kidnapped At Gunpoint

Instead of getting a nice photo with a rapper he liked, police said Hernandez “walked over to the parking lot, placed a firearm on the victim’s chest and forced him to surrender his vehicle.”

Instagram

The artist then forced the victim into the driver’s seat while keeping the firearm pointed at him. Hernandez demanded that the fan give him cash, and he “forced the victim to drive him to several locations over the course of approximately two hours before eventually releasing him unharmed.”

The fan had shown Hernandez that he had no money in his wallet, the New York Post reported. Chocolate MC then demanded that the victim send him electronically via Zell, as well as his phone number. The victim explained that he didn’t have Zell, so he wouldn’t be able to give him money.

It was a memorable moment, but for all the wrong reasons. You’d never expect a singer or actor you admire to kidnap you after requesting a photo from them. Although it may sound like a far-fetched story, surveillance footage confirmed the victim’s story.

This wasn’t the first time Hernandez was in trouble with the law. He was arrested in 2024 due to accusations of kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend. On top of that, he allegedly publicly advertised a bounty and murder-for-hire plot. This reportedly targeted a man arrested in connection with the death of a rapper named Jose “El Taiger” Carbajal.

Authorities charged Hernandez with kidnapping with a weapon and armed robbery. We don’t yet know if he’ll serve jail time for this terrifying crime.

Chocolate MC has over 250,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. His most popular tracks are Guachineo, A Veces, and Bajanda.