nfl-legend-lawrence-taylor-hospitalized-after-medical-emergency

NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor was reportedly hospitalized in New Jersey following a medical emergency.

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According to a report from TMZ, the 67-year-old New York Giants icon was admitted to an emergency room on April 23. While he has since been transferred to another area of the hospital, specific details regarding his condition have not been disclosed.

TMZ added that sources close to Taylor say the issue is not life-threatening. He is expected to be released soon, if he hasn’t already.

The iconic linebacker has had several health struggles over the years, stemming from the physical toll of his legendary career and past personal battles.

Taylor has been open about his past health challenges, which stem from his celebrated football career and struggles with addiction. Recently, the Hall of Famer has appeared to be in good spirits. In December, he joined Giants teammate Ottis Anderson and Mets great Darryl Strawberry for a “Team of Heroes” event at Pier 60 in Manhattan. Just a few weeks ago, he was photographed smiling with former Giants defensive coordinator Bill Belichick during a visit to the University of North Carolina.

NFL legend Lawrence Taylor in 1989. (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)



A two-time Super Bowl champion, Taylor was also named the 1986 NFL MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year multiple times.