taco-bell-adds-new-item-for-spicy-chicken-lovers

Taco Bell has cooked up a diabolically delicious crispy chicken nugget that aims to spice up fast food lovers’ lives.

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Taco Bell is bringing the heat for a limited time by taking its Crispy Chicken Nuggets to a fiery new level. The all-new Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets are a spicy remix of a fan favorite. They’re powered by Diablo Dust, which is the first-ever transformation of Taco Bell’s cult favorite Diablo Sauce into a bold dry seasoning. The spicy new menu item kicked off on April 16.

Taco Bell sauce packets are serious business. Since its 2015 debut, the fiery Diablo sauce has been a fan favorite. Now, nearly a decade later, it’s getting a makeover. Taco Bell is taking its beloved crispy chicken nuggets and coating them in a bold new Diablo Dust.

Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets. (Image via Taco Bell)

“Diablo Sauce has a cult following, it’s that lingering heat with a hint of lime. Turning that iconic flavor into a dust reimagines how that heat hits,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, gushed in a press release. “By coating our nuggets with Diablo Dust, we’re unlocking a new level of intensity and opening the doors for even more creative, dusted flavor experiences with our Crispy Chicken. This is just the beginning!”

Taco Bell Fans Have Some Options in How They Experience Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Fast food aficionados ready to feel the heat can grab a 5-piece order of Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets for just $4.49, or double down on the deliciousness with a 10-piece for $7.49. If you’re feeling extra, the Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets Deluxe Combo has your name on it—featuring 5 nuggets, a Chalupa Supreme, a Crunchy Taco, Nacho Fries, and a drink for only $10.99.

Meanwhile, for digital-savvy fans, a 10-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets Combo is available exclusively in-app for $9.99. Don’t forget to customize your heat with sauces like Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch, Bell Sauce, or Jalapeno Honey Mustard.

Whether you’re a long-time Diablo fan or just looking to spice up your lunch, head to Taco Bell to try the new Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets… while they last.