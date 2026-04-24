Noah Wyle Reveals He Squandered ‘ER’ Money Before ‘The Pitt’

ER alum Noah Wyle learned the hard way that a TV doctor’s salary doesn’t last forever, admitting he blew through his earnings before making a career comeback.

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Of course, Wyle is best known for playing Dr. John Carter on ER. He held the role for over a decade and earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.. Nearly 20 years after his run on the show, the 54 year old admitted he was struggling financially before landing the lead role in HBO’s The Pitt.

“Well, not to make it a sob story, but everything I pretty much had made and earned on ER, I spent,” Wyle recently confessed to GQ.

Noah Wyle as Doctor John Carter in a 2004 episode of ‘ER.’ (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank)

“I’d taken it down to the studs a couple years ago, to the point where I was doing work for the money, for the experience, and for the need to work,” he added. “But I was looking at the rest of my career [thinking], ‘Let’s shrink this footprint down and turn it into something that’s sustainable and manageable.’”

Noah Wyle Wanted to Reboot ‘ER’ Before Zeroing in on ‘The Pitt’

Wyle fell into a rut when the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to pause his career for the first time in years. During this time, he heard from healthcare workers who wanted to see a show like ER that represented their experiences.

Wyle told The New York Times he became “profoundly depressed” while dealing with the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Warner Bros. announced a deal to stream The Pitt in 2024, years after Wyle first teamed up with ER creators R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells to develop the new show.

Initially, the trio wanted to reboot ER and focus on Dr. John Carter’s life in the 2020s. However, negotiations with Warner Bros. fell through.

“I just wanted to put this spotlight back on these first responders. I wanted to put the attention back on this community that needed it,” Wyle explained to Vulture. “And Wells goes, ‘We could still do that.’”

Similar to ER, The Pitt takes place in a hospital, but this time, it’s set in Pittsburgh. Focusing on medical accuracy and contemporary health problems, each episode unfolds during a single shift. The show seldom delves into the characters’ personal lives outside of work.

Wyle’s role on ER set the foundation for his career. However, the long hours and commitment led him to pass on major films like Saving Private Ryan.

“I had a really great first act in my career, and got associated with a show that ran for a really long time,” the veteran actor told Vulture. “I stayed with it. What came after that came after that.”