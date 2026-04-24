‘The Vampire Lestat’ Drops Cover of Billy Idol’s ‘Dancing With Myself’

It seems like the vampire Lestat’s been feeling a bit lonely. The beloved bloodsucker has just dropped a cover of Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself.”

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The track, sung by Lestat actor Sam Reid, is now haunting all major digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

This is the third official single from AMC’s The Vampire Lestat, released by AMC Global Media and Lakeshore Records. It joins previously released songs, “All Fall Down,” the show’s opening theme, and “Long Face.” All three tracks feature original music and lyrics by Daniel Hart and are performed by Reid.

Sam Reid attends the ‘Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire’ Season 2 Premiere in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/WireImage)

Based on Anne Rice‘s beloved The Vampire Chronicles book series, The Vampire Lestat is the headbanging third season of AMC’s Interview with the Vampire. The show, created by Rolin Jones, has been renamed for the season in honor of the book title on which it is based.

Daniel Hart Wrote Over 20 Songs For ‘The Vampire Lestat’

Hart has collaborated with showrunner Rolin Jones on Interview with the Vampire since 2021. However, Season 3 brings his music to the forefront. The two worked closely in the writers’ room this year, with Hart co-writing an episode and composing over 20 songs for the Vampire Lestat to perform, according to Deadline.

Hart began his music career as a touring musician for bands like St. Vincent and Broken Social Scene and has fronted his own band, Dark Rooms, since 2013. He is also the Musical Director for the onscreen band Lestat fronts in Season 3.

In the upcoming season, Lestat takes his show on the road for an electric multi-city tour. Meanwhile, he’s being haunted by “muses” from his wild and rebellious past. As his band’s popularity rises, so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike. This leaves others to contend with his growing power in the face of the Great Conversion—an unnatural surge in the vampire population.

Reid stars alongside Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle. Jones, Mark Johnson, Hannah Moscovitch, the late Anne Rice, and her son Christopher Rice serve as executive producers.

The Vampire Lestat, the latest installment in AMC’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe, will premiere on June 7. A recent trailer also features Lestat performing “Dancing With Myself.”