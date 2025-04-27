kim-kardashian-robbery-suspect-dies-ahead-of-trial

A suspect in Kim Kardashian’s 2016 $10 million robbery case suddenly passed away just days before the trial was set to take place.

The Daily Mail reports that Marceau Baum-Gertner, 72, was said to be the “super fence” working with the gang that robbed the reality TV star at gunpoint in Paris nearly a decade ago. He was also responsible for finding buyers to purchase the stolen possessions of Kardashian. Among the items taken was Kim’s $4 million engagement ring, which was never recovered.

Baum-Gertner, whose nickname was Nez Râpé (Rough Nose), was notably a leading figure in the Paris underground. He had numerous convictions over the years, including handling stolen goods and forgery.

Baum-Gertner was due in court on Monday alongside 10 other people allegedly involved in robbing and kidnapping Kim Kardashian. However, he died in Paris’ 10th arrondissement on Mar. 6.

He was first arrested for the robbery in 2017. Before being taken into custody, he had regular meetings with Aomar ‘Old Omar’ Aït Khedache, who already confessed to being the “ringleader” of the gang involved in the robbery. His DNA was found at the scene of the crime.

Paris Law Enforcement Was ‘Initially in the Dark’ About the Criminal’s Death

It was further revealed that Paris law enforcement officials were initially “in the dark” about Baum-Gertner’s death. In an official statement on Mar. 14, he was named as the fourth key defendant to appear on trial for the case.

The French Justice Ministry also stated that Baum-Gertner’s crimes were “to the detriment of Ms Kim Kardashian.” She is flying into Paris to give evidence to the prosecution.

While being robbed by Baum-Gertner and the gang, Kardashian reportedly declared, “Don’t kill me, I have babies.”

The cause of Baum-Gertner’s death has not been revealed. However, a source said that the death was “unexpected.”

“Mr. Baum-Gertner has been released on bail following his arrest over the Kim Kardashian robbery eight years ago, and was living in pairs, while regularly reporting to the police. His name was on the defendants’ list for the trial, and he was very enthusiastic about clearing his name in court.”

Baum-Gertner refused to share the names of any associates during multiple pre-trial interrogations.