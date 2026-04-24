Jelly Roll Opens Up About Setback in His Weight Loss Journey: ‘I Feel Really Fat’

Jelly Roll, the rapper-turned-country-singer who’s been open about his weight loss journey, recently shared he hit a bump in the road.

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The 41-year-old opened up in a recent YouTube video, sharing that he’d had a major setback in recent months and was “afraid” to step back on the scale. “I have, to some degree, lost my way,” he admitted.

Reflecting on his health journey, he recalled starting at 540 pounds and getting down to 265 pounds, which landed him on the cover of Men’s Health earlier this year. “We hit the goal, and it was right before the holidays,” the “Even Angels Cry” artist said.

Jelly Roll out and about on June 25, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

“So I was like, ‘You know what, man? I’ve been working hard for the last three years losing this weight.’ Said, ‘I’m going to enjoy the holidays,’” Jelly, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, recalled.

“I had a big Thanksgiving meal, and I had a big birthday meal and I ate a big Christmas meal. Kinda got off the rails and I broke my collarbone about a week before Christmas, a few days before Christmas,” he continued.

The combo of big meals and the injury caused the “Save Me” singer to “quit running, quit walking, quit exercising for, you know, an extended period of time.”

When it came time to weigh in, Jelly admitted he was scared.

“I feel really fat, I feel really bloated, I feel like the scale’s gonna let me down. I feel like I’m gonna find out I’ve gained like 15 pounds over the f–king last six months,” he admitted. “I’m scared, but at least we’re here together.”

“Avoiding weighing in has been the problem,” he added.

The scale revealed he had gained 12 pounds, bringing his weight to just over 276 pounds.

Jelly Roll Also Revealed a New Weight Loss Goal…

In the video, Jelly Roll also said that appearing on the cover of Men’s Health “was not the goal.” He explained that he’s still 40 to 60 pounds away from his ideal “maintenance weight.”

A slimmed-down Jelly Roll back in February. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

The singer also revealed some ambitious new goals, including training for the New York City Marathon and landing on the cover “of something crazy like GQ, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Forbes, or Time with my shirt off.”

“I know it’s getting real silly now, but I don’t know,” he added. “I just believe there’s a story that a guy can go from 560 pounds to a shirt-off picture. It’s absurd.”