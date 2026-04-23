store-chain-reveals-comeback-after-closing-all-its-locations

The party never stops, even after a beloved store chain seemed to throw in the towel a couple of years ago.

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Indeed, Party City may have filed for bankruptcy in 2024, but that won’t stop them from bringing the party to a Staples near you. The iconic party brand will now be stocked in 700 Staples stores across the U.S., the two stores announced this week.

The partnership will create a one-stop shop where customers can purchase home and office essentials alongside party supplies.

Photo by Donovan Bruce

“For as long as we can all remember, Party City has been the trusted go-to for balloons and party goods, known for quality, creativity, and celebrations,” Joel Weinshanker, CEO of Ad Populum, owner of Party City, explained in a press release.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy twice in less than two years, Party City announced in December 2024 that it would shut down after almost 40 years. Corporate employees were laid off immediately, while stores gradually closed over the following months, with most shutting down by February 2025.

Store Chains Working Together ‘Felt Like a Natural Fit From the Start’

Party City said in the press release that giving the brand a new life as part of Staples “felt like a natural fit from the start.” The goal is to make it easier for their “many millions of combined loyal customers to celebrate and party with confidence.”

Marshall Warkentin, president of Staples U.S. retail, added that the partnership creates a complete solution for any celebration. “By bringing Party City into Staples stores, we’re expanding what customers can accomplish in one place — combining helium balloons and party supplies with our print and marketing services.” Now you can plan everything from graduations to grand openings, all while picking up some paper clips.

Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images

To celebrate the new partnership, the chain stores are offering special deals, including buy-two-get-one-free on select foil balloons, $5 off party supply purchases of $25 or more, and inflated balloon bouquets starting at $19.99.