Rapper Arrested, Facing Multiple Charges in Arkansas

Rapper EBK Jaaybo is facing multiple charges after he was arrested by the Arkansas State Police last month.

According to RecordNet, the rapper, whose real name is Jaymani Gorman, was charged with two counts of controlled substances, one count of criminal use of a prohibited weapon, and a separate count of theft by receiving following his arrest on May 18. He was booked into the Pope County Detention Center after his police encounter.

The media outlet further reported that this is the second run-in with law enforcement for the rapper in 2025. He was previously arrested by the Stockton Police Department on March 5 near Pixie Drive and Kingsley Avenue following a routine traffic stop for a vehicle leaving the area in violation of traffic laws.

Gorman and four other people were in the vehicle that was detained. The rapper was then arrested for possession of ammunition, possession of narcotic controlled substances, and a parole violation.

Less than a month before his first 2025 arrest, the rapper was released from the San Joaquin County Jail after serving one year for illegal gun possession.

His second arrest occurred just days after he announced that he would be performing during NBA YoungBoy’s “Make America Slime Again” tour.

The Rapper Will Still Perform During YoungBoy’s Tour

Despite rumors circulating after his arrest, the rapper will still be performing during YoungBoy’s tour.

Sources told TMZ that while there were whispers that Gorman was removed from the tour, that was not the case. He is still part of the lineup for the Make America Slime Tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Dallas on Sept. 2.

Meanwhile, TMZ further confirmed that Gorman received another charge during his latest arrest. The rapper was charged with animal fighting/cruelty.

NBA YoungBoy has also dealt with some run-ins with the law. He recently received a pardon from President Trump.

“I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building,” the fellow rapper said in a statement. “As a man, as a father, and as an artist.”

“This moment means a lot,” he continued. “It opens the door to a future I’ve worked hard for, and I am fully prepared to step into this.”

NBA YoungBoy then thanked “Pardon Czar” Alice Marie Johson and his attorney, Brittany Barnett, for their help in securing the pardon. “I’m grateful. I’m forced. [And] I’m ready,” he added.

He was previously arrested and dealt with numerous weapons, assault, and drug charges.