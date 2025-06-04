Quick Thinking At A Sandwich Shop Saved A Kidnapped Woman’s Life

A Florida woman’s quick thinking might have saved her life. By leaving a crumpled note, the woman was able to get employees at a sandwich store to call the police, who managed to arrest Jordan Williams, the woman’s pro wrestler boyfriend, who allegedly was holding her captive.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO), the incident took place on May 27. Police responded to a report of a “suspicious note” found inside the restroom of a Jersey Mike’s in Navarre.

Eleanor Coffee, one of the Jersey Mike’s employees, was the one who found the note.

“There was this little piece of crumpled up paper that was shoved next to our toilet paper dispenser,” Coffee told NBC 15. “It looked like a piece of trash.”

However, once Coffee inspected the note, she was shocked by what it said.

“She was like, ‘Please help me. I’m at this address in Navarre. I need you to call the police and do a wellness check,'” Coffe added.

Crumpled Note

According to the SRCSO, the note written by the woman identified her and even indicated where she was allegedly being held captive by Williams.

“She left her name and address, of where she was going to be at, what kind of car would be in the driveway,” Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Deputy Randy Tifft said. “So she left a lot of details in the notes, so we could come to her and help her.”

The sheriff’s office, by utilizing surveillance footage, prior case records, and witness interviews, managed to identify the suspect as Jordan Williams. Moreover, as per the SRCSO, the couple has a history of past domestic violence incidents.

Upon arriving at the address the woman provided, deputies found the victim. According to her, she had been held in isolation for months. During that time, she was subjected to assaults and weapon threats, allegedly carried out by Jordan Williams.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. Specifically, police said that she had suffered from broken bones, among other injuries.

Jordan Williams was arrested and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and false imprisonment, battery, battery – touch or strike, and battery by strangulation.

“A lot of times, there are women that are held against their will and they’re afraid,” Chief Deputy Tifft added. “Anybody who would do that to another woman, he don’t need to be walking around free in our community.”