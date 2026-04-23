sonic-adds-3-new-drinks-to-menu

Sonic is rolling out 3 new refreshing, energizing drinks to help you power through your day.

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The three new drinks are as follows…

Sip your way to bliss with the Strawberry Passion Fruit Refresher, a tropical tango of passion fruit puree and real strawberry pieces swirled with green tea. Or, get a taste of summer with the Mango Peach Refresher, where green tea gets a juicy upgrade from mango and peach purees. And for a berry good time, the Berry Citrus Refresher combines zesty lemon with wild berry and blueberry purees for a perfectly tart and sweet kick.

“With Refreshers joining our drink lineup, Sonic continues to be the spot for every drink occasion, giving guests another reason to stop by, sip often, and make SONIC part of their daily rhythm,” Barbara Williams, vice president of culinary innovation & category management at Sonic, gushed in a press release. “Our Sonic Refreshers are the perfect companion for summer travel and the fun that comes with warmer weather, providing hydration along with a natural, green tea boost.”

Ready for a taste? The new Refreshers come in a 20-ounce size for around $2.99 (your local Sonic might have a slightly different price tag). The best part? They’re not a limited-time fling—they’re a permanent addition to the menu. Order yours in person or through the Sonic App.