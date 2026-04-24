Internet Celebrity Dies in Car Accident at 22: RIP Muzahid Millad

Muzahid Millad, a beloved content creator known online as “Advance Gaming,” has died in a car accident.

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The Bangladeshi YouTuber’s death was confirmed in a post on his YouTube channel, which has over 800,000 subscribers, on April 22, the day the 22-year-old died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the news that Advance Gaming passed away this morning in Malaysia following an accident,” the post read. “Advance Gaming was a content creator who produced numerous videos. If anyone was ever hurt or offended by his words, please find it in your hearts to forgive him. I also ask everyone to pray for him, that Allah may grant him a place in Paradise.”

According to local reports, Millad was traveling with his wife in Malaysia when another car allegedly veered into the wrong lane and collided with their vehicle. The other driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a breathalyzer test at the scene showed he was over the legal limit.

Millad’s 23-year-old wife was reportedly hospitalized after the crash. According to the New Straits Times, she was discharged on the evening of April 23 but still requires assistance to walk.

#NSTnation Muzahid Millad, 22, widely known as gaming content creator "Advance Gaming", was killed after the vehicle he was travelling in with his wife was struck while they were en route from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.https://t.co/dAPEKZbQCd pic.twitter.com/g6DWyxRzGW — New Straits Times (@NST_Online) April 24, 2026

The case is being investigated under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987. This law carries a prison sentence of 10 to 15 years and significant fines for causing a death while driving under the influence.

On YouTube, Millad shared gaming content with his hundreds of thousands of subscribers. However, his videos appear to have been removed following his death.