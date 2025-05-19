Princess Anne’s Daughter Says Royal Family Members Have the ‘Same Struggles’ Other People Do

Proving that the royals are like everyone else, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, claims her family has the “same struggles” as others.

While speaking to The Sun, Tindall opened up about the royal family’s struggles and how members of the famous clan cope with struggles much like the public.

“It is very hard to see from the outside, but 100 percent,” she explained. It is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do. Whether they are relationships or not, obviously, it is very easy to see every day. We’re still very supportive of each other.”

Princess Anne’s daughter further spoke about her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022.

“We had a very incredible person to look up to who is sadly not here anymore,” she shared. “She was amazing and an inspiration to all of us.”

Along with the loss of Queen Elizabeth, the royal family has endured other struggles. Both Kate Middleton and King Charles II were diagnosed with cancer in early 2024.

Luckily, Middleton has since recovered and is now in remission. However, the King is still battling his cancer.

Prince Harry Recently Opened Up About His Estranged Relationship With His Father

The family has also experienced drama within its ranks, including the fallout between Prince Harry and King Charles.

During a recent interview with the BBC, Prince Harry revealed that he and his father are not on speaking terms.

“I don’t know how much longer my father has, he won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” Harry explained. “But it would be nice to reconcile. There is a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands. Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary.”

Although the relationships between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family changed noticeably following his and Meghan Markle’s resignation from their royal duties and departure from the UK, the situation progressed after Harry released his controversial book, Spare. In the book, he unconventionally detailed his life as a royal family member.

Harry is also estranged from his older brother and the future king, Prince William.