Meghan Markle Shares Adorable Photos to Mark Son Archie’s Birthday

Meghan Markle posted a rare, candid photo on Instagram to celebrate her son Archie’s birthday.

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In a rare social media appearance, the Duchess of Sussex shared an adorable throwback of a snoozing newborn Archie on Prince Harry’s chest. She also posted a snap of the young prince, now 7, splashing around with his sister, Lilibet, proving that even royals have to deal with bath time chaos.

“7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy 🤍,” the 44-year-old mom of two wrote alongside the sweet May 6 post.

Archie is Harry and Markle’s oldest child and is sixth in line to the throne. He was born on May 6, 2019, at London’s private Portland Hospital, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Several months later, he was christened Archie Harrison in a private chapel in Windsor. His middle name was chosen to honor his father, Harry.

Meghan Markle’s Birthday Tribute to Son Archie Offers a Glimpse into Their Life Before Their Move to California

The birthday tribute also offers a glimpse into Markle and Harry’s life at Frogmore Cottage before their 2020 move to California. As The Daily Mail points out, a portrait of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, can be seen on a dresser in the background of the photo.

The wall also features “Babe No. 5,” a watercolor by American artist Inslee Fariss. According to The Daily Mail, Markle previously kept the painting in her Toronto guest room.

In 2018, Fariss shared a photo of herself with the painting on Instagram.

“Meghan Markle’s figure study, before it left the studio,” the artisit wrote in the caption. “This was taken a couple years ago when I had no idea: who she was, that she would buy this piece, that she would meet prince Harry and fall in love, that countless kind strangers from around the world and every person I’ve ever met would later forward me articles about how she had it displayed in her guest bedroom. Isn’t it funny how life turns out?”