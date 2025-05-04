Prince Harry Confirms King Charles ‘Won’t Speak’ to Him

More than five years after stepping down from his royal family duties, Prince Harry opens up about his relationship with his father, King Charles.

During a recent interview with the BBC, Prince Harry said he was willing to move on from his disagreements with his father because he doesn’t know “how much longer” the older royal, who is currently battling cancer, has left.

“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family,” Harry pointed out.

He did note that he’s since “forgiven” his family. “I would love reconciliation with my family,” Harry continued. “There’s no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious.”

The latest disagreement he had with his family was about him maintaining his taxpayer-funded security detail while living in America. He lost the legal battle in late April.

However, Prince Harry confirmed that King Charles “won’t speak” to him because of the “security stuff.”

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” Harry admitted.

The Duke of Sussex described the legal battle as a “good old-fashioned establishment stitch up.” He believes his family influenced the outcome.

“I’m devastated,” Harry said. “Not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?”

He then pointed out, “I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me hard, [who] consider this a huge win.”

Prince Harry Details How His Security Status Impacts His Wife Meghan Markle and Their Children

Meanwhile, Prince Harry spoke about how his security status impacts his wife, Meghan Markle, and their young children.

“Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020, and they hoped that men knowing that risk would force us to come back,” he explained. “But then, when you realize that didn’t work, do you not want to keep us safe?”

He continued, “Whether you’re the government, the Royal Household, whether you’re my dad, my family—despite all of our differences, do you not want to ensure our safety?”

When asked if he misses the UK, Prince Harry replied, “I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done… and I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Prince Harry clarified he would not be seeking further legal challenges after the security ruling. He said the ruling proved there would be no way to win through the courts.

“I wish someone had told me that beforehand,” he added, noting the ruling was a “surprise.”